For 3rd day in a row, Delhi hospitals scramble for oxygen: ‘Death in minutes if supply stops’

Mad rush, as patients with oxygen cylinders wait to get admission into the LNJP hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Frantically calling authorities as oxygen supply ran low, rushing to arrange cylinders and moving court — for the third day in a row, several hospitals across the city were pushed to the edge as they tried to manage the emergency situation.

Around 28 hospitals, both Delhi government-run and private, raised an alarm over scarcity of oxygen supply as they struggled to take care of patients with just oxygen cylinders. While many top private hospitals like Max, Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram and Fortis had spoken of the crisis on Wednesday, the next line of hospitals with relatively fewer Covid patients started to face the heat on Thursday.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleging that tankers carrying oxygen were not able to reach hospitals in the city as they were being stalled by police and officials in UP and Haryana.

“Police and senior officials of the administration in UP and Haryana are stalling tankers carrying oxygen, delaying them from reaching Delhi hospitals on time. I urge you to ensure that oxygen allocated for Delhi by the Centre reaches there without any delay to save the lives of patients,” he wrote.

Data shared by Sisodia in his letter stated that 6 out of 22 hospitals had run out of oxygen. However, supply was replenished to hospitals by evening.

Scenes of panic

At Metro hospital & Cancer Institute in Preet Vihar, the day was spent pleading with officials to stock up on oxygen supply. By 3.30 pm on Thursday, there was no more oxygen for the hospital’s 100 Covid patients.

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling center to refill their empty cylinders, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronovirus cases, at Mayapuri in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling center to refill their empty cylinders, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronovirus cases, at Mayapuri in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

“We have started the process of shifting patients from the hospital. Even those admitted in the ICU are being discharged and transferred to our other centres in Noida, Shadipur and Faridabad,” said a senior officer from the hospital at 8 pm.

Dr Sumit Ray, medical superintendent of Holy Family hospital in Okhla, said: “It is death within minutes for most patients if oxygen supply stops. Because of the delay on Wednesday, many hospitals were hit. We were supposed to receive oxygen supply at 7 am, but our tanker was diverted to another hospital that was facing a crisis. We have to provide beds to 275 Covid patients and we have stretched it to 385 beds; almost 70-80% are either on ventilators or oxygen support. If oxygen stops, almost 80% patients will die. We are planning to discharge patients who are not on oxygen support.”

For Saroj Super Speciality hospital in Rohini, which has 130 Covid patients, the struggle to get oxygen supply began early on Thursday before it finally knocked on the doors of Delhi High Court. “Supply reached us by Thursday afternoon, so a crisis has been averted for a few hours. We have enough to last till Friday evening — we will have to get into the drill once again tomorrow,” said Dr PK Bharadwaj, hospital medical director.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital too hit the panic button at 8 pm after officials found out that the existing supply will last till 1 am.

“The Delhi government has promised that supply will be refilled before 1 am and they will deliver 2,000 cubic metres that will help for three-four hours. We are also awaiting supplies from INOX,” said Dr D S Rana, chairman of the hospital’s board.