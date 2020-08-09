For 10th day in a row, Gurgaon records less than 100 Covid cases

The fatality rate of the district has also fallen from 1.37 percent on July 29 to 1.31 percent on August 7. The fatality rate of the district has also fallen from 1.37 percent on July 29 to 1.31 percent on August 7.

The pace of the coronavirus infection in Gurgaon appears to have slowed in the last 10 days, with the district recording fewer than 100 cases daily since July 29. The figure fell below 50 on two occasions during this period. According to the daily health bulletin released by the district health department, the number of cases recorded in the district on July 27 and 28 were 108 and 101 respective. July 29, however, saw the beginning of a reduction, with the cases falling to 91 and further to 77 on July 30. Since then, until Friday, the district has consistently recorded less than 100 cases, with the figure even falling as low as 43 on August 3 and 46 on August 4. Data released by the district administration also backs these particulars, indicating that the situation has improved in the last 10 days.

According to officials, there has been an improvement in both the doubling rate and the growth rate between July 27 and August 7, with the former rising from 52.88 days to 108.67 days, and the latter falling from 1.40 percent to 0.87 percent. The positivity rate has similarly improved in the last 20 days, falling from 9.6 percent on July 17 to 7.55 percent as of August 7. The recovery rate has also risen from 87.05 percent at the end of July to 91.14 percent as of Friday.

Officials, however, warn that residents of the district as well as departments of the government must continue to maintain caution and take all precautionary measures against infection. “Due to the efforts of the health department and the cooperation of residents of the district, a break has been put on the pace of the infection. With a recovery rate of more than 91 percent, the district is doing well, but the danger has not been eliminated, and people must continue to follow Covid protocol,” said Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav, meanwhile, said the scale at which people are being tested for the infection in the district is responsible for the improvement in a big way. A total of 1,18,180 samples having been tested until Friday – the highest in Haryana.

“This includes both RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing. Two machines have been installed at the Civil Hospital for RT-PCR testing. For testing, we are focusing on those areas where the number of infected people is more, so that they can be identified, isolated, and treated on time,” said the Civil Surgeon.

The fatality rate of the district has also fallen from 1.37 percent on July 29 to 1.31 percent on August 7. Officials hope the plasma bank that was opened in the district last week will further help in bringing down this figure.

“A total of 18 volunteers have visited the bank to donate their plasma so far. They were all screened and the plasma of seven, who were eligible for donation and met all the required criteria, was collected. The plasma has been made available to six patients in different hospitals in Gurgaon to assist in their treatment,” said Dr Yadav.

