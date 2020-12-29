Footwear flies at meeting of East municipal body

Two AAP councillors, including Leader of Opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi, were later suspended by Mayor Nirmal Jain.

Chappals were out and blows were exchanged as BJP and AAP councillors clashed during a House meeting of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday. Two AAP councillors, including Leader of Opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi, were later suspended by Mayor Nirmal Jain.

According to party sources, the dispute started when BJP’s Leader of House Parvesh Sharma read out a condolence motion, following which Tyagi and an AAP councillor sought a similar motion to be read for the farmers who died during the protest.

Later, a heated exchange took place between councillors when Sharma read the agenda for the day, following which leaders from both parties snatched papers and behaved aggressively, sources present in the meeting said.

In a purported video of the incident, AAP councillor from New Seemapuri Mohini Jeenwal could allegedly be seen taking out her sandals while other councillors from AAP and BJP were also seen engaging in aggressive behaviour.

Mohini said, “The BJP councillors first attacked our leaders. They threw shoes and also abused me. What else should I have done to save my respect?”

Jain said that he has expelled Tyagi and Mohini for 15 days from the House meeting due to their “insensitive and rude behaviour”.

Tyagi, however, alleged bias: “He (Jain) did not tell the BJP councillors a single time to even sit even though they were abusing us. He did not discuss the Rs 2,500 crore scam of BJP or pass a condolence resolution on farmers who have died. But he suspended us.”

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who attended the meeting as a nominated member, claimed that BJP leaders became aggressive and abused AAP leaders as “they did not want to pass such a motion for farmers”.

Jain hit back saying that AAP councillors did not even wait for the motion to end and started agitating because they had come pre-determined with posters with banners of the alleged Rs 2,500-crore scam. “They wanted to disrupt the house to raise unsubstantiated allegations,” he said.

The drama lasted for around half an hour after which marshals and security guards had to intervene to control the situation.

Though heated exchanges are common at MCD meetings, this is the third time in the past two years that it has escalated in such a manner.

Last year, a heated exchange between councillors had led to a fight in which mics were broken. In 2018, blows were exchanged at a special North Corporation house meeting called at the Town Hall between AAP and BJP leaders.