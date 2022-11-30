36 of the 110 foot overbridges in city disabled-friendly, Delhi govt tells HC

While perusing a report of the Delhi Government which states that there are only 36 disabled-friendly foot-overbridges in the city, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the state government on making foot overbridges disabled-friendly.

The government informed a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that out of 110 foot overbridges under the public works department only 36 have mechanised assistance such as lifts or escalators for physically-challenged people. The petitioner, a lawyer, however, submitted that the facility was not functional on all of the 36 bridges.

The High Court thereafter said, “for those bridges which are not disabled-friendly, make some arrangement”.

The Delhi Government submitted that a survey would be carried out in four months so as to make all the 110 foot overbridges disabled-friendly by installing lifts or constructing ramps, and sought some time for completing this exercise. The court listed the matter for hearing after three months, on March 23 next year, and directed the government to file a status report “in respect of the work carried out”.

The plea has sought directions to ensure that differently-abled persons and senior citizens get full accessibility to lifts, foot overbridges, and other public amenities. The petitioner sought that the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 as well as Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (right to move freely), and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution are complied with.

In March this year, the High Court had directed the Delhi Government to file a status report “specifically indicating the position with regard to access to foot overbridges and other bridges in the NCT of Delhi, as to whether they are accessible to senior citizens and persons with disabilities”.