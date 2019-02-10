Delhi: Foot overbridge with 22 travelators links Pink and Airport Express lines

In what should come as a relief to commuters using Delhi Metro’s Pink and Airport Express lines, a foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Delhi Metro’s Dhaula Kuan and South Campus stations, with a record 22 travelators, was inaugurated Saturday.

The FOB will connect the platforms of the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro station of the Pink Line with the concourse level of Dhaula Kuan Airport Line station. The travelators have been installed with a landing space of at least 15 metres between them. The width of the FOB is about 6.1 metres.

The location of the FOB along the arterial Ring Road had made the construction challenging. “The FOB is a major technological masterpiece as a record 22 travelators have been installed for convenience of passengers. The road along the FOB is used for movement to the airport and remains crowded through the day. Engineers had to carry out bulk of the construction in the night time so flow of traffic was not hampered. The adjacent Ring Road was not blocked even for a few hours during construction work,” said Anul Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.