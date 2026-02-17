Foot overbridge construction, drain remodelling: Delhi CM lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,075 crore

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday along with Union Minister for State Road Transport and Highways laid foundation stone for infrastructure and development projects worth approx Rs 1,075 crore at the Ramlila Ground in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

These projects will improve traffic management and provide lasting relief from issues such as waterlogging, said Gupta.

The event was also attended by the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Chairman of the Trans-Yamuna Development Board and MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, along with other area MLAs and others.

CM said that the residents of the Trans-Yamuna region had long awaited proper development of their lanes, drains and roads.