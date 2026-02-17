Foot overbridge construction, drain remodelling: Delhi CM lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,075 crore

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched Rs 1,075cr infrastructure projects in East Delhi. New roads, 5 foot overbridges, and drainage works are aimed at ending trans-Yamuna waterlogging.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Rekha GuptaCM Rekha Gupta inaugurates the development initiatives (FB@OfficialRekhaGupta).
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday along with Union Minister for State Road Transport and Highways laid foundation stone for infrastructure and development projects worth approx Rs 1,075 crore at the Ramlila Ground in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

These projects will improve traffic management and provide lasting relief from issues such as waterlogging, said Gupta.

The event was also attended by the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Chairman of the Trans-Yamuna Development Board and MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, along with other area MLAs and others.

CM said that the residents of the Trans-Yamuna region had long awaited proper development of their lanes, drains and roads.

She emphasised that eliminating the divide between the two banks of the Yamuna remains a key priority, and that development will be ensured uniformly across the entire city. As roads are built, drains covered and essential infrastructure delivered on the ground, the people will witness the tangible results of their trust and mandate, Gupta added.

Under this project, PWD will begin work on strengthening and improving 236 roads at a cost of approximately Rs 782 crore.

In addition, five foot overbridges (FOBs) will also be constructed at a cost of around Rs 21 crore, providing relief and safety for pedestrians, Gupta said.

Further, several key works will be undertaken under the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I & FC) such as remodelling of 10 drains, improvement of 3 drains, construction of 24 boundary walls, and construction of 18 roads and bridges with the project expected to cost Rs 272 crores, said the CM.

Upon completion, the project will significantly improve rainwater drainage, reduce waterlogging and provide lasting relief to affected areas, she said.

Taking an aim at the previous AAP government, the CM said even after years in power, infrastructural challenges still persists in Delhi, clearly reflecting an administrative failure.

“Our government believes in delivering results, not politics. No part of Delhi will remain deprived of development,” said the CM.

