Foodgrain diverted by ration mafia, says Delhi food & supplies minister

The Delhi government Friday claimed to have detected a ration fraud from the Mundka area.

According to a statement issued by the government, Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain found local people allegedly being beaten up by ration mafia, who were diverting 15 quintals of food grains from a Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in the area.

Hussain Friday directed officials to take steps to implement the proposed and controversial doorstep ration delivery scheme.

“During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that 24 bags of wheat weighing 12 quintals and six bags of rice weighing three quintals — a total of 15 quintals of food grains — bearing the stamp and logo of the FCI, were being clandestinely diverted to a flour mill from the godown,” the statement said.