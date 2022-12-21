Food stalls and cafes at Delhi’s Siri Fort Sports Complex to stay open till 1 am, L-G grants permission

To increase revenue and boost nightlife across the city, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Wednesday permitted the restaurants and cafeterias in the Delhi Development Authority-owned Siri Fort Sports Complex, Qutab Golf Course and Bhalswa Golf Course to stay open till 1 am.

Currently, the food and beverage services at the Siri Fort complex are allowed to remain open till 11 pm. Thousands of people daily visit the complex which offers a wide range of sports facilities.

“This comes as a gift to the people of the city during the ongoing festive season and the forthcoming new year celebrations. Starting today, residents of the capital will be able to enjoy a richer nightlife at these premier locations. The decision will also result in increased economic activities resulting in more revenue generation,” said officials.

The L-G also constituted a high-power committee to ease and facilitate license requirements for restaurants/eateries and directed it to examine the existing regulations and suggest ways of expediting the licensing processes.

‘In an order issued to this effect, the DDA has directed the concerned authorities at the three complexes to ensure adequate security, lighting and parking,” said officials.

Officials added that the L-G has been consistently pushing for Delhi to have a nightlife comparable to other metropolitan cities and national capitals.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recently granted licences to around 150 eateries/restaurants for open, terrace, and outdoor dining in different localities of the city. In October this year, L-G approved 314 commercial establishments, including online delivery services of food and medicines, logistics, transport and travel services and other essential commodities as well as business process outsourcing (BPO) centres, to operate 24 x7.