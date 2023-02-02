Food security allowance given to govt school students during Covid-19, providing mid-day meals now: Delhi govt to high court

The Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court recently that it had released funds as food security allowance from time to time for children when government schools were shut in Delhi during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The submission was made before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in a 2020 PIL moved by the NGO Mahila Ekta Morcha seeking a direction to the Delhi government to provide hot cooked midday meals or food security allowances (FSA), whichever is feasible to all eligible children when schools were closed due to Covid-19.

The Delhi government’s Department of Education filed an affidavit before the high court indicating that funds were “distributed as payment of food security allowance through direct benefit transfers in lieu of mid-day meals with effect from the month of March 2020″.

The affidavit also stated that the Centre had released a sum of Rs 27.1776 crore for the year 2020-21 “as an ad hoc payment”. It also stated that the total funds allocated by the Centre to the Delhi government were to the tune of Rs 106 crore. The state government also told the high court that presently mid-day meals are being provided to students in government schools in Delhi since Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Perusing through the affidavit, the high court on January 24 said, “The aforesaid affidavit makes it very clear that funds were released as food security allowance by the government from time to time and at present mid-day meal is being provided to the children as Covid-19 restrictions are no longer in force. In light of the aforesaid, no further Orders are required to be passed in the present PIL.”

The high court further said that if any beneficiary disputes the quantum of funds received by the Delhi government, they will be free to take recourse available to them in accordance with the law.

The affidavit further said that mid-day meals are provided for school children between classes one and eight and according to a July 2019 circular state governments must bear 40 per cent of the cooking costs and the central government bears the remainder of the expenses.

The affidavit goes on to state that for March 2020 the total eligible beneficiaries for payment of food security allowance were 8,24,164 students. “Out of these, payment of FSA was made to 8,21,768 students at Rs. 95.00 per beneficiary per month for Primary Students (Class I to V) and Rs. 78.00 per beneficiary per month for Upper Primary Students (Class VI to VII) for the month of March”, the affidavit said, adding that the total payment made for food security allowance for March 2020 was over Rs 6 crore.