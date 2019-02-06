Food outlet owner abducted at gunpoint, dumped near Naraina

A man who owns two outlets of Bikanervala, in Rajouri Garden and Noida, was abducted by three armed assailants from outside the west Delhi outlet on Monday night, police said. They later dumped him near Naraina flyover and fled with the vehicle.

Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 392 (robbery) and 34 at Rajouri Garden police station, but no arrest has been made yet. According to police, the victim was identified as Ganesh Aggarwal (40).

“The incident took place around 10.15 pm when Aggarwal came to the Rajouri Garden outlet from the Noida outlet. The car was registered with the company and he had parked it in a lot near Rajouri Garden Metro station. He was on the phone with a friend, discussing his niece’s wedding preparations, when three persons wearing monkey caps entered the vehicle. They whipped out weapons and overpowered him, threatening him with dire consequences if he did not do as they said,” a senior police officer said.

In the meantime, the parking attendant witnessed the incident and rushed towards the food outlet. He informed a food delivery boy, Ajay Arora, who started chasing their car.

“The complainant alleged that he was beaten up by the men. They took his car from Raja Garden Chowk to Ring Road to Dhaula Kuan. They stole around Rs 5,000 from his wallet, took out the SIM card from his phone and dumped him near Naraina flyover before escaping towards Gurgaon,” said an officer.

After Arora caught up with Aggarwal, the victim called his brother, who in turn informed police. His medical examination has been conducted.

“Police found that the car, a 2013 model, has a GPS system, but it had not been working for the last two weeks,” police said.

On whether police were patrolling the area at the time of the incident, DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj said: “Police personnel are on duty 24×7… No patrolling team was present near the spot at the time of the incident.”