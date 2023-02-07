Food fests in Delhi ahead of G20

Amid several plans for the beautification of the Lutyens and New Delhi area for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to hold a series of food festivals, said officials.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “We are going to conduct a two-day G20-themed international festival next week where several countries will participate. Apart from this, to celebrate the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), we are planning to start small festivals or set up food joints at specific areas where cuisines from different countries and Indian states will be available under one roof. A specific location will be identified to implement this plan.”

Chahal added that the council is currently exploring this idea, and the proposal will be placed in the next meeting for discussion.

The festival will be held at Talkatora Stadium on February 11 and 12, and will also focus on the ‘international year of millets’.

The NDMC has invited all 29 guest countries to participate in the festival.

Officials said the NDMC will provide the required space/stall and other on-site logistic support to all interested G20 member countries and guest countries. “On-site electrical/water connection and dust bins and other arrangements will be made as per requirement. The interested G20 member countries and guest countries are required to bring their own chefs/manpower and materials for the preparation of various delicacies,” said officials.

Several food stalls will be set up and food will be available at affordable prices, which the visitors can enjoy on a payment basis, said officials.

Officials said Indian cuisines will also be focussed at.

“The food festival would generate awareness on various international cuisines as well as provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation,” said an NDMC official

Cooking workshops and live demonstrations of food preparation are also expected, including displays of photographs and information on history and how the particular dish evolved and became popularised across the world.

Further, the NDMC will also earmark a dedicated space for art and cultural programmes.