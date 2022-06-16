scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Food delivery executive stabbed to death by 2 men for ‘smoking outside a house’ in West Delhi

Police said they suspect the men objected to the victim smoking outside a house and a scuffle broke out, following which they allegedly stabbed him.

Written by Arnav Chandrasekhar | New Delhi |
Updated: June 16, 2022 8:08:59 pm
The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when the victim, Sagar Singh (29), was waiting to drop off a package.

A food delivery executive was stabbed to death allegedly by two men in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when the victim, Sagar Singh (29), was waiting to drop off a package. Police said they suspect the men objected to the victim smoking outside a house and a scuffle broke out, following which they allegedly stabbed him.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said: “A 22-year-old welder named Harshdeep Singh has been arrested after he was identified through CCTV footage. The second accused has also been identified and will be arrested soon.” Police said an FIR has been filed against the accused under IPC section 302 (murder).

Singh is survived by his wife, Komal, and eight-year-old son Devdutt.

After cremating his body on Thursday, his family members returned to his rented house located in a narrow lane in Krishanpuri. Sagar’s brother-in-law Mohanlal said he was a man of few words: “The last time I spoke to him, I had just greeted him before he left for work. His death has come as a complete shock.”

Recalling that Sagar worked mostly at night since that was when food delivery orders were the highest, he added, “There are so many narrow lanes around Tilak Nagar. It isn’t safe at night in this kind of place.” He said Sagar’s company has agreed to compensate his family.

His second brother-in-law, Chhatarpal Singh, said, “Sagar was a good man… he mostly kept to himself. He didn’t have any enemies… He would sleep during the day and wake up in the evening to start work.”

Mohanlal added: “Sagar’s parents passed away a while ago… it’s very hard for Devdutt to lose his father. We, relatives, will help however we can.”

