Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Cook Studio vs Coke Studio: Food blogger to change channel’s name to ‘Cook Pro 6’ after court intervention

Nikhil Chawla, who ran the platform Cook Studio which produces content related to cooking, had moved the Delhi HC against The Coca Cola Company for asking him to desist from using the name Coke Studio.

A food blogging platform called ‘Cook Studio’ has agreed to change the name of its channels and pages to ‘Cook Pro 6’ under a settlement with The Coca Cola Company which owns the ‘Coke Studio’ trademark.

Nikhil Chawla, who is the proprietor of the Chawla Group and ran the platform Cook Studio, which produces content related to cooking, had received notices from owners of Coke Studio in connection with the name. He had moved the Delhi High Court against The Coca Cola Company for sending notices asking him to desist from using the name.

Justice Prathiba M Singh had on May 12 referred the matter to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre for a resolution. The court has now been told that the parties resolved their disputes on September 12.

As per the settlement, Chawla agreed to adopt the name Cook Pro 6 instead of Cook Studio for his channels and platforms. He is required to abandon the use of the name Cook Studio by November 30, as per the agreement. The settlement also states that The Coca Cola Company will not object or interfere in any manner with Chawla’s use of the mark and iterations of Cook Pro 6. Chawla has to withdraw all trademark registration applications relating to Cook Studio, as per the agreement.

“The court on perusal of the terms of settlement has found the same to be lawful. There was no impediment in recording the settlement. Accordingly, the parties and all others acting for and on their behalf, shall be bound by the settlement terms contained above,” said Justice Singh in the order dated September 12.

Chawla had approached the court under Section 142 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, which states that a person can approach the court for declaration of non-infringement in case they receive a notice alleging infringement.

A counsel representing The Coca Cola Company had earlier argued before the court that the suit would not be maintainable as the use of the mark ‘Cook Studio’ by Chawla would constitute an infringement of its registered trademark Coke Studio. However, Chawla’s counsel had argued that there is complete disparity in the logos and the colour combination of the two marks. The court was also told that the words ‘cook’ and ‘studio’ are generic words.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:09:08 pm
