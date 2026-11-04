Food adulteration drive: CM inspects Delhi market, 7,000 kg of khoya destroyed

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the Khoya Mandi at Mori Gate, where the Food Safety Department seized and destroyed approximately 7,000 kg of unhygienic and foul-smelling khoya during a major crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali. Of the 44 samples collected from the market and tested on the spot, 35 failed preliminary tests, officials said.

Gupta inspected the operation and directed officials to ensure that the suspected adulterated products did not enter the food supply chain, they added. She said the government would have zero tolerance for practices that endanger public health and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved.

The operation was the department’s fourth at the Mori Gate Khoya Market. Officials collected 44 surveillance samples, which were tested using the Food Safety on Wheels mobile laboratory. Two additional enforcement samples were also collected and sent for detailed laboratory examination. Preliminary testing indicated the possible presence of milk powder, vanaspati and binding substances in the suspected material.

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Congratulating the Food Safety Department on the drive, Gupta said inspections would continue to prevent adulterated food products from reaching consumers. She added that the government’s objective was not merely to detect unsafe food but also to prevent such practices.

With Tuesday’s action, the total quantity of khoya destroyed by the department during its recent drives has reached 10,660 kg. This includes 2,830 kg destroyed on September 4, 610 kg on September 8 and 520 kg on October 23.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Food Safety Department and directed officials to intensify inspections across the Capital, with round-the-clock vigilance throughout the year.

According to the department, it collected 429 food samples over the past two months, including 307 enforcement samples and 122 surveillance samples. Officials conducted 32 days of field inspections during this period.

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The enforcement drives also resulted in the destruction of more than 4,500 kg of unsafe food stock, including approximately 3,440 kg of khoya, dhaap and makkhan, 658 kg of paneer and 139 kg of expired food products.

The department also collected 65 samples during three special drives against ghee adulteration, of which 19 were found unsafe. According to officials, six other special drives last month covered sweet manufacturers, dairy establishments, fasting-food manufacturers, JJ colonies and dark stores, resulting in the collection of 148 samples.

The Health Minister directed officials to deploy dedicated inspection teams across all districts and strengthen surveillance of dairy establishments, sweet manufacturers, wholesale markets, warehouses, food processing units and retail outlets.

Priority categories for inspections include khoya, paneer, chhena, sweets, namkeen, ghee, edible oils and dry fruits, officials said.

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“Food safety is non-negotiable. There will be zero tolerance towards food adulteration, and inspections will continue round the clock throughout the year,” Singh said, adding that anyone found compromising public health would face strict action under the law. Further, he said the campaign would remain a year-round exercise and would not be restricted to the festive season.