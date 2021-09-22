Following court rap in riot cases, police constitute special teams for pending investigations

Following strong observations from the courts against the Delhi Police in a slew of northeast Delhi riot cases, the agency has created special teams to review pending investigations and guide officers to bring more scientific evidence on record.

As per a notice issued by DCP (northeast) on September 20, the police have created ten teams that will “lay special emphasis to analyse scientific and technical evidence available on record and guide IOs to bring more scientific and technical evidence on record.”

This information will then be sent to the Riot Cell. This exercise will be completed by September 24 and the team incharges have been asked to do “their best to ensure that this exercise is conducted in a result-oriented manner and completed within the given time frame.”

The first batch of six teams, headed by an ACP or Inspector rank officer, will be involved in review related work. The concerned Additional DCP will be their supervisory officer. The maximum number of cases (92) have been delegated to the Bhajanpura police station team, headed by two Inspector rank officers.

In this team, the members have to “review the case files of pending riot cases and shall ensure proper through examination of papers/documents on record.”

“Supervisory officers will make their specific observations on the proformas and such proformas will be submitted to the Riot Cell/NED for further compilation on a daily basis,” the notice read.

The teams will have to submit their reports at the 7 pm every day regarding cases reviewed by them with “specific comments/observations of SHO/ACP.”

ACP Seelampur, meanwhile, will be tasked as a supervisory officer.

The technical team comprises Special Staff officers and a technical team from a private company that will help the police with their software. This team will provide technical support to IO/SHO with regard to Call Detail Records (CDR) from available dump data and in identifying the accused through facial recognition technology, which was recently installed at the Riot Cell.

The other three teams will solely work in making available reports of the district forensic team and crime team in regard to their visit to the sites in riot cases, collect forensic science laboratory (FSL) results and medico-legal case (MLC) records.

Three SHO rank officers have been made incharges of these three teams and will liaison with with FSL and hospital authorities on a priority basis and “ensure that no MLC is pending for want of opinion.”