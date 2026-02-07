Follow safety norms or face action: PWD issues strict orders after Delhi biker’s death in open pit

Public Works Department and Irrigation and Flood Control department issued directions to engineers to adhere to safety measures, warning that lase will invite serious action. (File)

A day after a 25-year-old biker died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to lay a sewer line, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department have issued fresh directions to all engineers to strictly adhere to safety measures, warning that any lapse will invite serious action.

The two departments handle major repairs of roads and carry out drainage, pipeline and sewer work in the national capital.

In a fresh order issued Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (PWD) Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said, “The fatal road accident in which a motorcyclist lost his life by falling into the pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board for repairs is a reminder of the lack of safety norms and measures taken by various works-executing authorities.”