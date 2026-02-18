‘Follow norms before carrying out demolition work’: PWD issues strict directive to its engineers and officials

PWD manages around 1,400 kilometres of roads and stormwater drainage lines. The department has also flagged encroachment at several locations, and demolition drives have been undertaken to remove encroachments over drains.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 12:08 AM IST
Delhi Public Works Department, demolition work, delhi demolition work, Delhi pwd, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPWD also directed officials to ensure that, before initiating any demolition activity, a proper technical assessment and justification are recorded and all statutory clearances, where required, are obtained.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a strict warning to its engineers and officials to follow prescribed norms before undertaking any demolition work.

In an official order, the department asked its officials to ensure that a proper technical assessment is conducted and the justification is formally recorded. “It has come to our notice that in certain cases, demolition of existing buildings and infrastructure assets is being contemplated or undertaken without strictly adhering to the prescribed norms and procedures,” read an order issued by PWD on Tuesday.

PWD manages around 1,400 kilometres of roads and stormwater drainage lines. The department has also flagged encroachment at several locations, and demolition drives have been undertaken to remove encroachments over drains.

“All officers of PWD are hereby cautioned that no demolition work on any existing building or infrastructure asset shall be carried out without following due norms, codal provisions, and departmental rules, and without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority,” the order further read.

PWD also directed officials to ensure that, before initiating any demolition activity, a proper technical assessment and justification are recorded and all statutory clearances, where required, are obtained.

Officials were additionally instructed to obtain written approval from the competent authority. “Due procedure regarding inventory, valuation, and disposal of dismantled materials must be followed. Any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously, and responsibility shall be fixed accordingly,” the order warned.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement