‘Follow norms before carrying out demolition work’: PWD issues strict directive to its engineers and officials

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a strict warning to its engineers and officials to follow prescribed norms before undertaking any demolition work.
In an official order, the department asked its officials to ensure that a proper technical assessment is conducted and the justification is formally recorded. “It has come to our notice that in certain cases, demolition of existing buildings and infrastructure assets is being contemplated or undertaken without strictly adhering to the prescribed norms and procedures,” read an order issued by PWD on Tuesday.
PWD manages around 1,400 kilometres of roads and stormwater drainage lines. The department has also flagged encroachment at several locations, and demolition drives have been undertaken to remove encroachments over drains.
“All officers of PWD are hereby cautioned that no demolition work on any existing building or infrastructure asset shall be carried out without following due norms, codal provisions, and departmental rules, and without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority,” the order further read.
PWD also directed officials to ensure that, before initiating any demolition activity, a proper technical assessment and justification are recorded and all statutory clearances, where required, are obtained.
Officials were additionally instructed to obtain written approval from the competent authority. “Due procedure regarding inventory, valuation, and disposal of dismantled materials must be followed. Any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously, and responsibility shall be fixed accordingly,” the order warned.
