Folk singer’s murder in Noida: Partner was irked by her plans for politics

A day after six people were arrested for killing folk singer Sushma, police Monday said the murder was allegedly planned by her live-in partner as he was bothered by her political ambitions and growing popularity.

Sushma was shot five times outside her Greater Noida residence last week, allegedly by two bike-borne assailants, while she was returning from Bulandshahr with her sister Sonu. On Sunday, the two sharpshooters and four people, including her live-in partner Gajendra Bhati, were arrested for her murder.

“It appears that Bhati did not approve of Sushma having a political presence. The issue became a bone of contention and other issues further added to the tension. This prompted Bhati to hire sharpshooters to kill Sushma,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP Rural, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to police, Sushma had gained fame in the region through her folk songs and performances. During questioning, Bhati is learnt to have told police that he had objected to her shows and grew wary after learning that Sushma wished to make a career in politics. Police said Sushma allegedly pressured Bhati to marry her, which further irked him.

“Following differences in opinion, Bhati planned the murder along with his relatives and associates. The two sharpshooters, Mukesh and Sandeep, were promised Rs 8 lakh for the murder. For recce purposes, the two even rented a flat in the society where she lived,” said Singh.

Police said the accused would observe Sushma’s movements and search for a possible location to carry out the murder. The shooters were paid Rs 4 lakh in advance while the rest was to be paid later in the month.