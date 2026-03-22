Focus on pollution, congestion: Govt clears dues of Rs 3,700 cr for two peripheral expressways

To improve traffic flow and air quality in the Capital, the Delhi government has approved the payment of its pending share of Rs 3,700 crore for land acquisition related to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision would help ease congestion caused by heavy vehicles and bring down pollution levels in the city.

“These expressways were designed to divert non-destined traffic, especially trucks, away from Delhi, thereby reducing pressure on city roads,” she said.

She said that the Cabinet recently approved a proposal by the PWD to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner. As part of this plan, Rs 500 crore will be released in the financial year 2025-26 from the revised budget estimates to the Union Government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The remaining Rs 3,203.33 crore will be paid in installments in the coming years, depending on budgetary provisions,she said.