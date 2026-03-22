Focus on pollution, congestion: Govt clears dues of Rs 3,700 cr for two peripheral expressways

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To improve traffic flow and air quality in the Capital, the Delhi government has approved the payment of its pending share of Rs 3,700 crore for land acquisition related to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision would help ease congestion caused by heavy vehicles and bring down pollution levels in the city.
“These expressways were designed to divert non-destined traffic, especially trucks, away from Delhi, thereby reducing pressure on city roads,” she said.
She said that the Cabinet recently approved a proposal by the PWD to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner. As part of this plan, Rs 500 crore will be released in the financial year 2025-26 from the revised budget estimates to the Union Government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The remaining Rs 3,203.33 crore will be paid in installments in the coming years, depending on budgetary provisions,she said.
“The project has already contributed to reduced travel time and has played a key role in improving Delhi’s air quality by limiting the entry of heavy diesel vehicles into the city,” she said.
CM said the payment would resolve long-pending inter-state financial issues and improve coordination with the Centre for future infrastructure projects.
The Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) were thrown open for traffic movement in 2018. These form a traffic ring around Delhi through Haryana and Uttar aPradesh.
The expressways together form a ‘smart ring road’ around Delhi for channelling non-Delhi bound traffic. Each stretches about 135 km and has six lanes, designed to keep heavy and commercial vehicles from entering the city if they are only passing through.
According to officials, EPE and WPE have eased unnecessary pressure on Delhi’s roads, reduced the number of diesel vehicles entering the Capital, and helped lower pollution levels. Officials added that it has also led to smoother traffic flow and significant time savings for commuters.
As a result, congestion on key routes such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and major national highways like NH-44 and NH-48 has reduced, saving both time and fuel for daily commuters, they said. Importantly, these expressways connect major regions in Haryana-Kundli, Manesar, and Palwal-and in Uttar Pradesh-Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Baghpat-making them a crucial backbone for logistics and trade in North India.
The project is also called India’s first ‘smart and green’ expressway, featuring solar energy use and drip irrigation systems to promote greenery along the route.
Hitting out at the previous AAP government, Gupta alleged the project had suffered due to a lack of seriousness and political differences with the Centre, which led to deliberate delays in clearing the dues, ultimately harming Delhi’s interests.
“The delay in releasing funds had stalled progress for years…this would help the city move faster towards becoming a ‘smart and pollution-free’ Capital,” said CM.
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