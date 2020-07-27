Focus on juvenile crime: 1,300 minors caught for crimes in 6 months

As many as 325 juveniles have been apprehended for heinous crimes, and 1,014 for non-heinous ones, in the last six months, the Delhi Police’s half-yearly statistics show. (Representational Image) As many as 325 juveniles have been apprehended for heinous crimes, and 1,014 for non-heinous ones, in the last six months, the Delhi Police’s half-yearly statistics show. (Representational Image)

As many as 325 juveniles have been apprehended for heinous crimes, and 1,014 for non-heinous ones, in the last six months, the Delhi Police’s half-yearly statistics show.

This data was prepared after Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava asked DCPs to analyse crime records of juveniles to ascertain the magnitude of the problem, and to assess how many have turned 18 and whether they are still committing crimes.

Senior police officers believe that many criminals have been arrested in the last three to four years who continue to run their operation from inside jails. To spread fear and maintain their dominance, police said, they rope in juveniles, many of whom want to gain attention or make a quick buck.

Data shows that 959 FIRs have been registered against juveniles until July 11 this year, and 230 daily diaries have been filed against them.

“With 50 juveniles, the Northeast district has seen most apprehensions for heinous crime, while 32 have been apprehended from Northwest and 29 from South. In non-heinous crimes, 116 have been apprehended from Outer Delhi, 89 from Dwarka, and 86 from Outer-North. In FIRs of incidents involving juveniles, too, Outer Delhi leads with 115, followed by 92 in Central district and 78 each in Outer North as well as in Dwarka,” a senior police officer said.

In a recent crime review meeting via video conferencing, Shrivastava also emphasised that detailed analysis of each juvenile with a criminal record be conducted by DCPs to assess how many are still involved in crimes, and how many have turned 18 but haven’t mended their ways. “He asked all DCPs to take corrective action to reform them, and progress in this matter will be monitored regularly. All DCPs have been also directed to take strict legal action against criminals who recruit youth in their groups,” the officer said.

Several incidents of minors involved in snatching, robbery and theft have been reported of late — the most recent incident took place on July 8 in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, where a 25-year-old man was stabbed more than 28 times by three juveniles, after an argument over them performing bike stunts.

Following the directions of the police chief, 37 juveniles have been counselled to join vocational courses, while 219 have joined Yuva activities — a skill development initiative by Delhi Police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd