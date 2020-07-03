Focus more on testing with rapid kits in Delhi: Amit Shah

As per the MHA, Amit Shah said focus should be on early hospitalisation of patients so that mortality rate can also be reduced. (PTI photo) As per the MHA, Amit Shah said focus should be on early hospitalisation of patients so that mortality rate can also be reduced. (PTI photo)

To coordinate Covid efforts of various authorities in Delhi-NCR, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday held a meeting over video conference with chief ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Shah asked the states to focus on more testing by adopting rapid antigen tests, ensure early hospitalisation to bring down mortality and to promote use of Aarogya Setu and Itihas apps. He also asked UP and Haryana to make use of AIIMS, Delhi, telemedicine facility for patient consultation.

“Adoption of more testing via rapid antigen test kits will help in reducing infection transmission rate below 10%, as suggested by the WHO. Nearly 90% of screening is possible through these kits. These can be provided by the Centre to UP and Haryana in numbers desired by them,” said Shah at the meeting.

This model has already been implemented in Delhi. “The meeting largely focussed on extending help, in terms of material support and expertise that has been extended to Delhi, to UP and Haryana as well. The idea is to have a unified approach for NCR,” said a home ministry official.

As per the MHA, Shah said focus should be on early hospitalisation of patients so that mortality rate can also be reduced. “The Union Home Minister added that the AIIMS Delhi Telemedicine consultation model being used in Delhi for Covid patients should be replicated in UP and Haryana. He suggested that the states join AIIMS-Telemedicine Covid consultation through which patients can get advice by expert doctors. Training for doctors in small hospitals in UP and Haryana can be provided by AIIMS with the help of tele-videography,” said an MHA statement.

Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member, also gave a presentation on the strategy of tackling Covid-19 in the NCR and provided details of best practices adopted in Delhi-NCR and the way ahead, said the ministry. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also at the meeting.

On the meeting, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said: “The home minister asked states to specially focus on asymptomatic patients, as it is a cause of serious concern. He asked Haryana to trace asymptomatic patients and also increase testing at the booth level.”

