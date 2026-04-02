‘Floccinaucinihilipilification’: Court junks defamation case against Nirmala Sitharaman by Somnath Bharti’s wife

A Delhi court on Wednesday declined to take cognizance of a defamation case moved against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by AAP leader Somnath Bharti’s wife Lipika Mitra.

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In the defamation suit, Mitra has alleged that Sitharaman made “defamatory, false, and malicious” statements about her husband, which were aired widely on news platforms on TV and YouTube, with the alleged objective of “tarnishing his reputation and damaging his electoral prospects” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hearing the matter, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal of Rouse Avenue Court said, “From the entire material on record, this court is reminded of a rather unusual word, which can describe the present complaint as well as the entire proceedings. The word is ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’, which implies ‘something valueless or worthless’. The present complaint is nothing but the word stated above, wherein a valueless or worthless material has been stretched too long.”