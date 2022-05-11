Flyover, underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurgaon to open by mid-June

After missing several deadlines, the flyover and underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk are likely to be open to the public by mid-June, officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said Wednesday.

The construction of an underpass between Sheetla Mata Mandir and Maharana Pratap Chowk and a flyover between the Gurgaon bus stand and Kapashera was initially expected to be completed in November 2019, but hit roadblocks, and the deadline got revised to May 2021. On account of the pandemic-induced lockdowns, bans on construction activities due to pollution in National Capital Region and a design conflict, the deadline was revised to December 31, 2021, and further revised to March 2022.

Officials said the 731-metre-long four-lane flyover between the Gurgaon bus stand and Kapashera is slated to be fully opened to the public by mid-June. The left side of the flyover will be made accessible to traffic coming from Delhi later this month. Officials said work is underway on the 642-metre-long four-lane bi-directional underpass constructed from Sheetla Mata Mandir side towards Maharana Pratap Chowk. According to officials, while work on the approach towards Maharana Pratap side is complete, the road in the tunnel portion and the approach towards Sheetla Mata Mandir side are in progress.

“The shifting of the master stormwater drain from the underpass to the service road portion towards Sheetla Mandir is being done, which will be completed by the end of the month. The service road will then be constructed over the drain to divert the traffic and work on the underpass in this portion will be resumed. The construction of the roof slab and wall of the underpass is complete,” said an official.

In a meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) officials and authority engineers, GMDA chief executive officer Sudhir Rajpal reviewed the progress of the project.

“The Atul Kataria Chowk is a central and iconic junction in the city, and its redevelopment will be instrumental in eradicating traffic hazards at the chowk. The much-awaited flyover and underpass will soon be open to Gurgaon citizens, wherein commuters will experience free flowing traffic and quicker reaching time to their destination,” said Sudhir Rajpal.

The project has the administrative approval of Rs 81.38 crore, of which Rs 58.3 crore has been incurred. This is a deposit project of GMDA being executed by PWD.

The junction is one of the busiest stretches in the city with a heavy volume of traffic. Once completed, the flyover and underpass will ease traffic congestion and streamline traffic flow and are expected to benefit residents travelling towards Dwarka Expressway, Gurgaon Railway Station, bus stand, Kapashera border, Sheetla Mata Temple, Signature Tower and several residential and commercial locations in the city.