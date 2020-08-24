Flyover collapse: NHAI, Gurgaon police launch probes

NHAI said they are looking into the reason for the collapse

A day after a section of an under-construction elevated road on Gurgaon’s Sohna Road collapsed, both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which was constructing the structure, and Gurgaon Police have launched separate probes into the matter.

“A high-level committee of the NHAI will probe. It seems that a portion between pillars number 10 and 11 of the structure gave way, causing the mishap,” said an official from NHAI.

NHAI sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said preliminary investigation has indicated that quality of the concrete used in the crushed segment may be responsible, and that there is a need for testing by a third party. The NHAI is coordinating with an institute for the purpose, officials said.

For now, to prevent further problems, officials plan to cordon off the area and place sandbags under the portion that is still suspended to prevent any further collapse. The collapsed stretch will be removed only in the next 15 days, after a proper method is devised for removing it without any further damage.

The elevated road, once constructed, will be 4.75 km-long and will connect Subhash Chowk on Sohna road to Badshahpur. Officials said 29% of the work on it has been completed so far.

Speaking about the collapse on Saturday night, residents of the area had compared the incident to an “explosion” and said they felt “tremors”.

According to officials from NHAI, the incident took place around 9.30 pm, when a 40-metre stretch between pillar numbers 10 and 11 collapsed. As there was no work underway at the time, and the collapsed stretch was within the barricaded area, there were no fatalities. Police officials, however, said two persons sustained minor injuries but only needed first aid treatment.

Teams of NHAI, Gurgaon Police, civil defense and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot.

On Sunday morning, the stretch was reopened to traffic, though barricades that surrounded the construction site had been widened. No labourers were working on the stretch on Sunday morning.

“Preliminary information indicated that two people had sustained minor injuries in the collapse and this was cross-verified with the help of the duty roster. No construction work seems to have been underway at the time of the incident; the workers were preparing to change shifts, which happens around 10-10.15 pm,” said Assistant Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar, who visited the site of the collapse late Saturday night.

Police said they had received a complaint regarding the matter from RTI activist Mahendra Kumar. “An FIR will be registered if allegations are found to be credible, but as of now we are still probing the complaint,” said Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said, “The complaint is being investigated. Simultaneously, NHAI has also lodged its own probe into the matter, which it is conducting internally.”

