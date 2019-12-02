Flung off scooter, three teenagers crash into pole near Delhi Gate, die of injuries

The scooter rammed the pavement and the victims were thrown off the vehicle. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The scooter rammed the pavement and the victims were thrown off the vehicle. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Three teenagers who were riding a scooter allegedly without helmets died after the two-wheeler rammed the pavement and they crashed into a pole near Delhi Gate, suffering severe head injuries. Police said the incident took place around 11.30 pm Saturday, when they were returning from a wedding near Turkman Gate.

The victims were identified as a 15-year-old, his 14-year-old cousin and their 17-year-old friend. Police recovered the damaged scooter from the spot and suspect it was being driven by the 15-year-old, whose grandfather owned it.

According to his family, it was purchased in July.

Police believe the boys may have been speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and hit the footpath. The impact was such that they were thrown off the vehicle and hit a pole with a hoarding.

The scooter was found around 10 feet away from the bodies, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said a bystander informed them about the incident around 11.34 pm.

“A PCR van reached the spot within four minutes. By then, the boys had been taken to Lok Nayak Hospital by bystanders… they were declared dead by doctors. We called a district team to conduct an investigation and a team from the Forensic Science Lab in Rohini to collect blood samples from the pole and road. We believe the boys were speeding.”

On Sunday, families of the victims sat outside the mortuary at Lok Nayak Hospital waiting for the post-mortem examination.

The 15-year-old’s father, said, “We were at the wedding when he told us he wanted to go out with his friends. He left around 10.45 pm and said he would be back within half an hour. When I called him at 11.30, he didn’t pick up. I got scared and called his cousin, whose phone was also switched off. Later, around midnight, I received a call about the incident. I rushed to the hospital and saw the boys, bleeding from the head and nose. He was our only child.”

The families claimed the boys were chased by a police van because they didn’t have helmets or a licence. “They would be speeding only if the police were chasing them. Some vehicle must have hit their scooter, causing the accident,” alleged the 14-year-old’s mother.

Police said they have checked CCTV footage from the area and didn’t find any police vehicle. The FSL team also said the scooter wasn’t hit by any other vehicle.

The cousins studied in a private school in Nizamuddin and lived in Turkman Gate. Their friend was studying at a madrasa near Delhi Gate. “He wanted to become a maulana and was learning the Quran Sharif,” said his mother.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under IPC section 279 and 304A at IP Estate police station, police said.

