Flipkart delivery woman, mother of 3: Jyoti’s murder leaves family in disarray

A day after 35-year-old Jyoti, a mother of three, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant, her children rued the loss of someone who wielded the dual responsibility of taking care of the house and earning to fulfil everyone’s needs.

At her house in Nihal Vihar, her 14-year-old daughter told The Indian Express: “My mother used to drop me and my two other siblings to school on her scooter in the morning before leaving for her job at 1 pm and returning around 6 pm. She was the backbone of our family.”

Jyoti started working as a delivery agent at Flipkart around a month ago. Before this, she worked as a domestic help in several houses in the locality. She is survived by a husband, two daughters aged 16 and 14, and a nine-year-old son.

Said her daughter, “She recently took up the job of a delivery agent as she was not satisfied with money given to her as a domestic help. My father works at a plastic manufacturing company and can’t singlehandedly run the family and pay our school fees.”

DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said they received a call from Sehgal Hospital regarding the admission of the woman, who was declared dead on arrival. He added that on enquiry, it was found that around 7:15 pm on Monday, while Jyoti was riding back to her house from Vikas Puri side on the Outer Ring Road towards Peeragarhi, an unknown person shot her near Outer Delhi’s Meera Bagh traffic signal and fled the spot.

The DCP added that when police reached the spot, the scooter was not present at the location. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged at Paschim Vihar Police Station.

“We have got no concrete leads so far. The motive can be falling out with a friend as we suspect that the accused and the victim knew each other. We are also trying to ascertain what happened to the scooter,” an officer said, adding that the husband too has been questioned.

Her husband, Deepak, 38, said the family depended on Jyoti, both emotionally as well as financially. “Not a lot of women work as delivery agents but when my wife decided to switch jobs, my relatives or I did not stop her. I know she is a hardworking woman and can ably go around the city delivering parcels. I leave for my factory around 9 pm and she is the one to pack tiffin for me and my children and drop each of them to school.”

“One can ask anyone in the locality about her or the houses she has worked in. She was only bothered about her work and nothing else mattered to her,” he said.

Jyoti’s brother Lalit said she was the eldest of his three sisters, and all the siblings followed her example and considered her their mentor. “She did not have a lot of degrees but was doing all she could to give my nieces and nephew a bright future,” he said.

Her eldest daughter said: “When I last spoke to her, she said that she is bringing edibles from a nearby shop like she always did when returning from work. A few minutes later we received a call regarding her death.”

A senior police officer said they are examining CCTV footage across the entire stretch where the incident took place to trace where the accused might have fled or whether he came with another accomplice on a two-wheeler. “We haven’t found any witness to the shooting so far,” the officer said.