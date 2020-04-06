Flip-flop on Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar

The administration initially issued an order stating Section 144 will be till April 30 but revised it within hours. The administration initially issued an order stating Section 144 will be till April 30 but revised it within hours.

With Noida reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in UP, the district administration has imposed CrPC section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar, prohibiting gathering of more than four people in a public space, till April 14. The administration initially issued an order stating Section 144 will be till April 30 but revised it within hours.

“Keeping in mind the present situation in the district and in an effort to contain its spread, section 144 is being imposed in the district till April 14. No political, religious, social, sports, cultural gatherings will be allowed to take place. Rallies, processions are also prohibited till the given time frame. Legal action will be taken in case of non- compliance,” said Suhas L Y, DM Gautam Budh Nagar.

Sources said the administration’s initial order was not in line with CM’s directives which stated that the lockdown will be lifted as per schedule. Till Sunday evening, 58 positive cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar.

