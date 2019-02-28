Flights rescheduled, many left in limbo at Delhi airport’s terminal 2

From 1 pm to 6.30 pm Wednesday, Sajjad Hamid Qazi (40) waited at Delhi airport’s terminal 2 to board a flight back home to Srinagar, only to return to the hotel he had checked out of in the morning. Confusion prevailed at the airport on a day “flight restrictions” were imposed at eight locations — and lifted later in the day.

When contacted, a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said, “We received a notam (note to airmen) from Air Traffic Control first about flight restrictions for Pathankot, Shimla, Leh, Kullu, Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar and Dharamshala. By 2.30 pm, we received another notam that flights can go to these locations, but with precautions such as extra fuel.”

Until another notam is issued, flights will continue to fly to these locations. “There have been 47 cancellations — 25 departures and 22 arrivals. There were four other flights destined for other airports that were diverted to Delhi, including two international ones,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

Many passengers flocked the ticket counters of airlines, wondering when they can get the next flight. At the Indigo counter, Qazi waited with his wife, his father and his three children, including a two-year-old.

“I came to Delhi five days ago for my father and children’s health check-up at a government hospital. The airline has now booked me on a flight on March 3, that too via Mumbai. It’s inconvenient and expensive,” said Qazi.

Shakir Ahmed (43), an apple trader from Srinagar, said, “My flight was at 3.10 pm. At 3pm, they told us it got cancelled. I can wait another day to return home, but the airline has given me a March 3 ticket. Where will I stay?” When contacted, the Airport Authority of India spokesperson said they have no information on the delays and restrictions.