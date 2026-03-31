Flights from Noida airport could begin in four weeks

Officials said that, initially, domestic flights will operate at the airport that will connect Jewar to major Indian cities, adding that several airlines have already shown interest. The details of the airlines that will operate at the airport will be made public later, said Singh.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readNoidaMar 31, 2026 08:42 AM IST
Noida aiportIn this image received on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and others, during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PMO via PTI Photo)
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The first flight from the Noida International Airport —inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM yogi Adityanath on Saturday — could take off in four weeks, a top official said.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Rakesh Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said, “The flights will operate within four weeks. We have already received all the security clearance. We had earlier received the aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.”

Officials said that, initially, domestic flights will operate at the airport that will connect Jewar to major Indian cities, adding that several airlines have already shown interest. The details of the airlines that will operate at the airport will be made public later, said Singh.

The completion of the Airport Security Program, a comprehensive security blueprint, is pending, the NIAL CEO added. “The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPAL) has already applied for the Airport Security Program. This will ensure that everyone working at the airport, including vendors and officials, among others, have a security clearance. This is an important step in securing the safety and security of the airport,” he said.

Shailendra Bhatia, Nodal Officer, NIAL, said, “The number of flights and the destinations will be decided after getting the Airport Security Program.” The airport, he added, will serve the whole northern India. “Its multi-modal connectivity is unique. It will also boost the industrial and service sector around the airport,” he underlined.

Earlier airport officials had told The Indian Express that the major cities that will be connected via the airport will be Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Pune, Lucknow and Jaipur. They said that Indigo and Akasa were among the major airlines that had shown interest in operating from the airport

According to the officials, the first phase of NIA that spans across 1,334 hectares has two entry gates, 10 boarding gates, 48 check in counters that also includes 20 self baggage drop counters.

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With the capacity to cater to 12 million passengers, mainly from Western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, Agra, and Mathura, officials said that the airport will have separate counters for arrivals and departures, one lounge each for domestic and international passengers and an international carousel.

As per NIAL officials, the airport is scheduled to be completed in three phases by 2047 for which the land acquisition is still undergoing.

The first phase has been built with a cost of Rs 11,282 crore. The cost of the entire project which will consist of six runways and four terminals is estimated to be Rs 29,560 crore.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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