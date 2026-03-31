Flights from Noida airport could begin in four weeks

In this image received on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and others, during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PMO via PTI Photo)

The first flight from the Noida International Airport —inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM yogi Adityanath on Saturday — could take off in four weeks, a top official said.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Rakesh Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said, “The flights will operate within four weeks. We have already received all the security clearance. We had earlier received the aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.”

Officials said that, initially, domestic flights will operate at the airport that will connect Jewar to major Indian cities, adding that several airlines have already shown interest. The details of the airlines that will operate at the airport will be made public later, said Singh.