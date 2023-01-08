scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Flight sales executive robbed in Gurgaon

According to the police, the incident took place on January 1 around 11.30 pm, when the victim, who works in Gurgaon, was returning to his house in Delhi on his motorcycle.

The complainant said that when he went back to the spot where he had parked his motorcycle, he found it missing, adding that he suspected that two men who were in the auto had stolen his motorcycle.

A flight sales executive was allegedly robbed by an autorickshaw driver and two of his associates in Palam Vihar area in Gurgaon, said police.

“My motorcycle broke down near Krishan chowk. I parked it on the side of the road and was waiting for a commute when an autorickshaw, in which two men were seated, stopped. The auto driver offered to drop me to Kapashera. On the way, the driver stopped at a gas station for diesel. When we reached near an isolated stretch near a water tank in sector 21, the auto driver stopped and robbed my phone, wallet and motorcycle’s key, before pushing me out of the auto and escaping,” alleged the complainant in the FIR.

“A case has been registered and a probe has been initiated. We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused. No arrests have been made so far,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 379 (theft), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 08:33 IST
