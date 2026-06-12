Fled over a year back, grew his network in Georgia: Gangster behind BSP leader’s murder extradited

Apart from the above case, Garg was allegedly involved in recruiting and directing shooters around the Delhi- NCR area. After the killing of the BSP leader, sources said that his gang had become more active in the Capital.

Last year, in January, Haryana Police arrested five alleged shooters within three days — Sagar, Rajan, Mangu, Gagan and Shivam. All five men were wanted for allegedly shooting dead Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Harbilash Hajjumajra inside his car in Ambala on January 24, 2025.

Even as the police had zeroed on the suspected gangster behind the killing due to purported social media posts, the statements of the five shooters confirmed the name — Vainkat Garg (29), an ally of Kapil Sangwan Aka Nandu, the notorious gangster based out of the United Kingdom.

However, about a month before he allegedly executed his most infamous murder, Garg had allegedly fled India. The gangster, following his arrest after registration of 23 cases against him in Chandigarh and Haryana, had got out on bail in October 2024 and escaped. The first case filed against him dated back to 2016, said officers.