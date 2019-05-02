Flatmate on the run: 25-yr-old doctor found with throat slit at rented flat

A 25-year-old doctor was found dead, with her throat slit, at her rented accommodation in Central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar Tuesday night. The victim’s flatmate, a 30-year-old junior resident doctor at a government hospital in Karol Bagh, is “missing and efforts are on to find him”, said DCP (Central) Mandeep Randhawa.

“The absconding flatmate, identified as Chandra Prakash Verma, is our prime suspect,” said Randhawa.

Around 10.30 pm Tuesday, Garima Mishra’s cousin Shivmani Tripathi, a resident of Sheikh Sarai, reached the house to inquire about her as she was unreachable on the phone.

“Garima’s cousin came by and said she had to take a bus from Delhi to Gorakhpur a few hours ago but had not been taking calls. We went upstairs and the room was locked from outside. He climbed on a stool and saw the lights were off, the fan was on and her body was lying on the floor. I saw it too. There was blood everywhere and her throat was slit,” said Gautam Khurana (28), whose parents rented the house to Mishra.

Mishra hailed from UP’s Gorakhpur and moved into a room on the third floor of the building in January. A PCR call was made around 11 pm by Khurana. A case under IPC Section 302 has been registered at Ranjeet Nagar police station. Her body was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where the post-mortem took place Wednesday.

“Her parents have just arrived in Delhi; they’re shocked,” said Mishra’s cousin. The Khuranas rented out two rooms each on the second and third floors of the house.

On the third floor, one room with an attached bathroom was rented by Mishra, and the other room with an attached bathroom rented by the suspect and his friend, who is also a junior resident at a private hospital.

“The suspect’s roommate has been detained; we are questioning him about the man’s whereabouts,” said Randhawa.

Khurana said Mishra and the suspect leased the floor together. “They told us they were old friends and were living in the rooms separately. The suspect’s friend too started living there after some time, and the three paid Rs 18,000 in all per month. We never saw them fight and didn’t suspect anything. They shared a kitchen on the floor and would often cook together,” he said.

On Tuesday, Khurana said he last saw Mishra at 7.15 pm, and spotted the suspect leaving the house with a backpack at 8.45 pm. “Next to her body lay two-three packed bags, and it looked like she was ready to leave,” he said.The suspect, a junior resident in the surgery department of a government hospital in Karol Bagh, had completed the 8 am-3 pm shift on Tuesday, said a hospital employee.

“Mishra worked in the ophthalmology department for a few months here but left the job to prepare for MD around two months ago. She and the suspect were friends,” said the employee.