Same flat sold to two persons in Greater Noida, FIR against builder

Two months after an order of the Allahabad High Court, Gautam Budh Nagar police have registered a case against a developer for allegedly selling the same flat to two persons.

The complainant in the case, Poonam, had moved court alleging that the builder had cheated them. In 2019, she and her mother Rekha Maurya had bought a flat in Shivalik Homes Apartment, Surajpur, Greater Noida. After a few months, they received a notice from PNB housing bank, which stated that the flat had already been sold in 2016 to a person named Jagdish Joshi. The bank, in the notice, also said that because Joshi has not paid the EMI, it would now take over the flat.

In her complaint, Poonam alleged: “After the death of my father, we had bought flat no. B-1301 in Shivalik homes society, amounting to Rs 35.94 lakh, with PF money and other savings. We got no dues on 12.06.2019 and we started living in the flat after getting interior work done.”

She further alleged, “On 20.02.2020, PNB Housing Bank put up a notice at our house, which stated that this flat was sold to Jagdish Joshi on 19.07.2016 and because he did not pay the loan installments, the bank will take the flat. That day, we got to know that this flat was sold to us by fraud and forgery… By cheating us, they took my late father’s whole life earnings.”

Police then registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 at Surajpur police station against Kailash Chauhan, who is director of M/S Cosmos Infraestate Private Limited, the company which built Shivalik Homes Apartment.

Rupesh Singh, the petitioner’s lawyer, claimed: “The family initially complained to Chauhan and his office. But they did not listen. Then they approached police, and ACP (Crime) took cognizance and directed an inquiry… but the report is still awaited. Because of this, we had to file a case in the high court.”

On November 15, 2022, the Allahabad High Court had directed the police commissioner of the district to register a case and investigate the matter. After this, police booked the builder. “Currently we are in the process of collecting evidence. After that, we would be in position to comment,” said a police officer.

Advertisement

Calls and messages to Kailash Chauhan and his office by The Indian Express did not elicit a response.