Flat gutted in fire on Diwali night in Sohna township

A flat was gutted after a fire broke out in Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna on Monday night. Fire department officials said no casualty was reported and the fire was doused, adding that the cause was yet to be ascertained.

According to officials, a call was received at flat no D 63 on the second floor at Flamingo Floors in the society at 12.10 am, following which a fire tender from Sohna was rushed to the spot.

Devender Kumar, a fire official, said, “We received a call at 12.10 am and a fire tender reached the society in 6-7 minutes. The fire was doused quickly but a large part of the flat was gutted. The house was unoccupied at the time. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

The house owner, Vishwas Kapoor, told The Indian Express, “I have been in possession of this flat since 2021 and my sister and her 11-year-old son live here. Yesterday on Diwali, my sister visited my house in Gurgaon. Around 11.45 pm, as she was about to enter the society, she got a call from a guard informing her of smoke from the house. The guards and security were not trained to handle such a situation. Fire extinguishers were not present. It took 50 minutes for the fire brigade team to reach. I do not know the reason for the delay from the fire department…maybe it was due to Diwali or the society’s location.”

“We have suffered a loss. Fortunately, the house was unoccupied at the time of the incident,” said Kapoor.

In a police complaint against the promoter of the society lodged at Bhondsi police station, Kapoor said, “No precautionary measure was taken by the township. There was no facility management team. No fire protection system or alarm was installed. There is no fire officer and the security officer at the township confirmed that there are no fire hydrants.”

Denying the allegations, the facility manager of Central Park Flower Valley, Manoj Sheoran said, “The concierge at the helpdesk of the society immediately informed the resident about the fire at 11.53 pm. The fire department was also informed and a fire tender arrived 11 minutes after the call was placed. Twelve fire extinguishers were used. A complete roster of staff including 16 people from facility staff, a quick response team and more than 50 guards were present and assisted in dousing the fire. All safety protocols are in place and we have all requisite NOCs from various departments. The jewellery and other valuables were found intact and handed over to the resident.”

Advertisement

Fire department officials said 20 fire calls were received on Diwali in Gurgaon. Fire calls were reported from Wazirabad, Huda market sector 56, Krishna Kunj, Sector 10, Basai industrial area, Mohammadpur village, Feroz Gandhi colony, New Palam Vihar, near Mor chowk, Mianwali colony, near Bhim Nagar bus stand, Rajiv Nagar, Udyog Vihar phase 4, sector 102, Sohna road and Kasan village in Manesar.