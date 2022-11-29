scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Flamingo rescued from Najafgarh wetland in Gurgaon succumbs to injuries

A forest department official said the flamingo had suffered a leg injury and the infection had spread. It is suspected that the bird may have got entangled in a high-tension wire or was hit by something during flight.

Gandass, a wildlife conservationist, said the government must work towards conservation of birds around the wetland, where large flocks are spotted during the winter season. (Representative/Express Photo)

A greater flamingo rescued by a wildlife conservationist from Najafgarh wetland in Gurgaon Saturday has died during treatment, forest department officials said.

Anil Gandass, a wildlife conservationist, said that around 2 pm on Saturday, he was conducting principal photography near the Chandu wetland when he spotted a colony (flamboyance) of flamingos.

“This time of the year, large flocks of greater flamingos are spotted in the wetland. I noticed that a flamingo was struggling to take flight in the water. On closer inspection, we found that it had suffered an injury in its leg and one leg had almost been detached. It was rescued after an hour and taken to a hospital,” said Gandass.

He said the large bird was rushed to a veterinary hospital run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Garhi village for treatment. “During treatment, it succumbed to injuries on Sunday,” added Gandass.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

A forest department official said, “The flamingo had suffered a leg injury and the infection had spread across its body. One of its legs had been detached. It died during treatment. The reason for the injury is not known. It is suspected that it got entangled in some high-tension wire or cable or was hit by something during flight, which led to an injury and subsequent infection.”

More from Delhi

Gandass said the government must work towards conservation of birds around the wetland, where large flocks are spotted during the winter season. “Installing reflectors around the wetland and increasing patrolling in the area can help in this regard,” he said.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:24:02 pm
Next Story

SS Rajamouli to HIT 2 producer Nani: ‘We should have a HIT franchise every year’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close