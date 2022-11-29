Flamingo rescued from Najafgarh wetland in Gurgaon succumbs to injuries

A greater flamingo rescued by a wildlife conservationist from Najafgarh wetland in Gurgaon Saturday has died during treatment, forest department officials said.

Anil Gandass, a wildlife conservationist, said that around 2 pm on Saturday, he was conducting principal photography near the Chandu wetland when he spotted a colony (flamboyance) of flamingos.

“This time of the year, large flocks of greater flamingos are spotted in the wetland. I noticed that a flamingo was struggling to take flight in the water. On closer inspection, we found that it had suffered an injury in its leg and one leg had almost been detached. It was rescued after an hour and taken to a hospital,” said Gandass.

He said the large bird was rushed to a veterinary hospital run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Garhi village for treatment. “During treatment, it succumbed to injuries on Sunday,” added Gandass.

A forest department official said, “The flamingo had suffered a leg injury and the infection had spread across its body. One of its legs had been detached. It died during treatment. The reason for the injury is not known. It is suspected that it got entangled in some high-tension wire or cable or was hit by something during flight, which led to an injury and subsequent infection.”

Gandass said the government must work towards conservation of birds around the wetland, where large flocks are spotted during the winter season. “Installing reflectors around the wetland and increasing patrolling in the area can help in this regard,” he said.