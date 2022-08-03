scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Fixing crane at building in Gurgaon’s sector 77, four labourers fall to death

According to police, the incident took place around 5.15 pm when at least five labourers were dismantling a tower crane — typically used to transport construction material to upper floors — in a tower at Emaar Palm Hills.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 3, 2022 2:04:08 am
Police said the incident took place around 5.15 pm when at least five labourers were dismantling a tower crane.

Four labourers died and one was seriously injured after they fell off the 17th floor of a residential society while completing construction work in Gurgaon’s sector 77 on Tuesday evening. Officials said legal action will be taken against the contractor for alleged negligence and not adhering to safety norms.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.15 pm when at least five labourers were dismantling a tower crane — typically used to transport construction material to upper floors — in a tower at Emaar Palm Hills. Police said the labourers were working on a platform on the 17th floor to bridge the tower crane to the scaffolding.

“The labourers had been employed by a contractor at the project. Prima facie, it appears that while working, the labourers slipped and fell from the 17th floor. Some safety equipment had been set up on the 12th floor, but it was not sufficient. One of the labourers fell on the safety equipment on the 12th floor and got entangled in it. He suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment. The other four fell to the ground and died. All four bodies have been shifted to a hospital. We are conducting an enquiry against the contractor and others whose negligence may have led to the mishap,” said ACP Manesar Suresh Kumar.

Police identified the four as Mohd Tahmid (27) Kamod (32), Naveen (28) and Parmeshvar (35). The injured person has been identified as Ramkishore (29). Police said the victims hail from Gopalganj and Kishanganj in Bihar. “The construction work had almost been completed and most of the workers had left the site. We are probing if labourers had been provided safety equipment,” said the ACP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, Gurgaon, who visited the site, said the department of town and country planning will initiate legal action against the contractor. “It appears that while connecting the tower crane, one end of the scaffolding was loose and the workers had not been provided with a harness belt, due to which they fell. Prima facie, the contractor did not follow safety norms. If the workers had a harness belt, they would have been saved,” said Madholia.

In a statement, an Emaar Spokesperson said, “We deeply regret the unfortunate and tragic incident and empathise with victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the deceased. The tragic accident took place during construction closeout work by the contractor in a completed tower in Palm Hills. We are further investigating the unfortunate incident along with our contractor to understand its cause.”

Tauqir, who worked at the site with one of the victims, claimed the labourers had complained several times to the contractor regarding lack of safety gear, but the contractor did not pay heed to their demands.

More from Delhi

In a similar incident on June 9, two labourers died after an iron beam allegedly broke and fell during shuttering work on the 19th floor of an under-construction commercial building on Golf Course Extension Road in sector 65. The victims’ families had alleged negligence at the time.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:04:08 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement