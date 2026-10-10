Fix lights, install CCTVs: Delhi University’s directions to colleges to ensure women’s safety

The meeting also discussed increasing police presence near colleges and hostels. Proposals included deploying dedicated surveillance teams near these premises, installing more pink booths designated for women and improving the functioning of the Vamika police van, officials said.

Repair non-functional lights, install CCTV cameras and prune trees that obstruct visibility — these are among the measures the University of Delhi has asked colleges and hostels to take to improve women’s safety, officials said on Friday. The university has also asked authorities to identify poorly lit areas and other security gaps and submit a list of concerns by October 12.

The directions were issued after an online meeting convened by the university’s Proctor on Friday. The meeting was attended by college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors to discuss women’s safety across the university, including its colleges, departments, faculty areas and hostels.