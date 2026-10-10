Fix lights, install CCTVs: Delhi University’s directions to colleges to ensure women’s safety

The meeting was attended by college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors to discuss women’s safety across the university, including its colleges, departments, faculty areas and hostels.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readNew DelhiOct 10, 2026 04:49 AM IST
delhi university, delhi university women safety, du women safety, Delhi University directions to colleges to ensure women safety, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe meeting also discussed increasing police presence near colleges and hostels. Proposals included deploying dedicated surveillance teams near these premises, installing more pink booths designated for women and improving the functioning of the Vamika police van, officials said.
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Repair non-functional lights, install CCTV cameras and prune trees that obstruct visibility — these are among the measures the University of Delhi has asked colleges and hostels to take to improve women’s safety, officials said on Friday. The university has also asked authorities to identify poorly lit areas and other security gaps and submit a list of concerns by October 12.

The directions were issued after an online meeting convened by the university’s Proctor on Friday. The meeting was attended by college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors to discuss women’s safety across the university, including its colleges, departments, faculty areas and hostels.

The directions come amid student protests across DU following the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by men posing as police officers at Aastha Kunj Park near the Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR). Students from several DU colleges have held marches demanding better security, improved street lighting and safer public spaces, including areas around college campuses.

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Further, college principals and senior officials have been asked to assess their respective premises and identify blind spots where visibility is obstructed. The measures include repairing faulty lights, installing additional streetlights in poorly lit areas and strategically placing CCTV cameras. Overgrown trees that block light and visibility are also to be pruned.

“All relevant authorities have been asked to submit detailed lists of issues related to women’s safety and security by October 12, 5 pm,” an official statement issued by the Proctor’s office said.

The university has also directed authorities to organise gender-sensitisation workshops and a seven-day self-defence course for students in coordination with the Delhi Police. The women’s safety helpline numbers, 1091 and 112, are to be prominently displayed across college and campus premises.

The meeting also discussed increasing police presence near colleges and hostels. Proposals included deploying dedicated surveillance teams near these premises, installing more pink booths designated for women and improving the functioning of the Vamika police van, officials said.

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Separately, college and hostel authorities have also been asked to work with the university’s Engineering department to inspect buildings and report structural issues requiring urgent repairs. DU Proctor, Professor Manoj Kumar Singh told participants that necessary precautionary measures would be taken in line with the discussions at the meeting.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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