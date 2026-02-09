Five-year-old dies after being run over by truck in Northwest Delhi

The child had sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared him brought dead, officers said.

A five-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a truck in Northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Max Wali Road near Lohia Camp in Haiderpur where a Tata 909 bearing a Delhi registration number allegedly hit the child.

The victim was identified as Tirath alias Pratap, a resident of Lohia Camp, police said, adding that the driver of the offending vehicle — later identified as Ajay Kumar Das (32), a resident of Shalimar Bagh — was held.

Police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call about the injured child, who was lying under the commercial vehicle, they said.