Five-year-old boy dies of electric shock, two others injured in Delhi’s Neb Sarai

A five-year-old boy died and two others sustained severe injuries after they allegedly stepped on an electric live wire lying on the road in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai.

Atul Kumar Thakur DCP South said, “ We received a PCR call at 4.40 pm about the incident. When we went to the spot for inquiry, there were three children who accidentally stepped on the wire and received a shock.”

All three boys were aged around 5 and were rushed to Max hospital after locals found them lying on the road. One of the boys, a resident of Khanpur village, succumbed to the injuries.

DCP Thakur said action will be taken against people responsible for putting up the temporary connection in the area and negligence that led to the death.