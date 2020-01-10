Five-time Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Iqbal joined AAP in the presence of party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Thursday. (Express Photo) Iqbal joined AAP in the presence of party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Thursday. (Express Photo)

Former Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who represented three different parties in the Delhi Assembly at various points between 1993 and 2013, Thursday joined the AAP. The party had ended the five-time MLA’s winning streak in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Iqbal has been with the Congress, Lok Jan Shakti Party (JLP) and three avatars of the Janata Dal — Janata Dal, Janata Dal (Secular) and Janata Dal (United). Iqbal once said he can’t be blamed for party hopping as they “kept splitting”.

In 1993 and 1998, he had contested and won as a Janata Dal candidate. In 2003, he was elected for the third time as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. In 2008, he registered another win, this time as an LJP candidate. In 2013, which was his last successful poll outing, he won on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. In 2014, ahead of the 2015 Assembly polls, he joined the Congress and was defeated by AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan by a margin of 26,000 votes.

Iqbal, who has been active in politics since he was a student, joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said that he was welcoming the veteran old Delhi political face “with all my heart”.

“I strongly believe his support will strengthen the work we have done for the poor in Delhi. His addition to the party will help take forward the development that AAP always believes in and is devoted to,” said the CM.

Iqbal, who served as the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha between 2003 and 2008, lauded the Kejriwal government for its “pro-people initiatives” and schemes for the welfare of all communities. “I have full faith in the strength of the party; it will come back with a record-breaking win of 70/70 Assembly constituency seats. I have worked with Kejriwal during his 49-day government in Delhi; his attitude towards work is commendable. I believe people are fed up with the corruption and lies of the BJP, which can be witnessed in the recent elections in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra. This election is completely one-sided and the people have decided to vote for AAP,” said Iqbal.

Reacting to the move, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said: “Till a few hours ago, Iqbal had been criticising Kejriwal on the NRC and other issues. His sudden decision to join AAP has become very clear to people.”

He said Iqbal was aware that he would not get a ticket for the polls due to opposition by the area Congress workers and locals, and decided to join AAP. “Congress has a strong candidate for the Matia Mahal seat, whose winning chances are very bright,” Sharma added. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that with Iqbal’s induction into AAP, Kejriwal has shown that he can go to any extent for “vote bank politics”. AAP MLA Khan could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

