Five things to watch out for at the Republic Day parade today

India’s grand 74th Republic Day parade—which will march from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the Kartavya Path— will be characterised by an array of activities.

There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Mil Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS along with Nineteen Mil, Pipes and Drums Bands.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for R-Day this year. A 120-member Egyptian contingent will also march in the parade.

There will be a total of 45,000 spectators to the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid 19 years. This year invites have been sent to Shramyogis involved in construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors among others.

Cultural Performances by 475 artists selected through ‘Vande Bharatam’ Competition.

The week-long celebrations began on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and end on January 30, Martyrs’ Day.

🇮🇳This Republic Day, buy into the best journalism in India🇮🇳 | Get an annual Express subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits. Click to see offer

The Indian Express lists seven things to watch out for as the Republic Day celebrations starts.

Advertisement

1. Navy’s vintage IL38 SD, indigenous LCH Prachand in fly past. You might have seen the modern French Rafale fighter jets in the past, but would not have seen the brand new indigenously-made light combat helicopter or the vintage aircraft that undertook maritime reconnaissance missions for the Navy. For the first and last time, the Navy’s vintage IL38 SD will fly overhead Kartavya Path. The indigenous LCH Prachand were inducted into the IAF in October last year. Overall, the 50-aircraft strong flypast will include 23 fighter aircraft, 18 helicopters and eight transport aircraft alongside the Dakota.

2. The 21-gun salute to the President of India will be made by the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) instead of the Army’s British-era 25-pounder guns. The 21 Gun Salute begins when the sword of the Commandant of President’s Body Guards (PBG) comes down at the shout of ‘Rashtriya Salute’ for the President of India. No shells are fired in the Gun Salute, however a specifically-designed cartridge—commonly referred to as blank round—is used to create the sound of firing.

3. Armed Forces’ tableau: The theme of the IAF’s tableau this year is the Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries, which will have the airborne early warning and control aircraft Netra, LCA Tejas MK II, the LCH Prachand, the Airbus C-295 aircraft among the elements displayed. The Navy’s tableau will showcase a woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead) highlighting all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year, the `Make in India’ initiatives of Navy and model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos as well as three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under IDEX-Sprint Challenge. There will be a veterans’ tableau as well. 23 Cultural Tableaux representing various states, departments and ministries part of 23 Cultural Tableaux.

Advertisement

4. Indigenous military equipment: The Army’s mechanised column will comprise Three MBT Arjun MK-I, One Nag Missile System (NAMIS) & Two BMP 2/2K, Three Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFV), Two K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer Guns, One BRAHMOS Missile, Two 10m Short Span Bridges, a Mobile Microwave Node & Mobile Network Centre each and Two AKASH missile systems.

5. Watch out for the team of “Daredevils” Motor Cycle Riders from Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer will be part of the parade. For the first time women will form part of BSF Camel Contingent. The naval marching contingent will be led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith. The marching contingent of Assam Rifles will have an equal number of men and women showcasing gender equality.