Five security guards of society held for beating up 15-year-old boy in Gurgaon

Five security guards of a society in Gurgaon were arrested for allegedly beating up a 15-year-old boy after the teenager allegedly tried to enter a pre-Diwali fest at the society earlier this week.

Police Wednesday said that five guards were arrested after a probe. “The guards were arrested and released on bail,” said a police officer.

According to police, the incident took place on October 15 evening when the teenager, a resident of another society in Gurgaon, had gone to Orchid Petals society in sector 49 with some friends to see Diwali mela.

In the police complaint, his mother had said that the guards had stopped his son from entering the society and when he had requested a guard to allow him to enter, the guard had hurled abuses at him. “When my son asked the guard why he was abusing, the guard slapped him. My son and his friends objected to his. Then, 10-15 guards and some unknown persons attacked my son and beat him up with sticks and threatened him,” the complainant had alleged.

Police had registered an FIR against at least 10 security guards under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at sector 50 police station.

On Tuesday, the society’s RWA had denied that the teenager was beaten up, adding that one or two security guards were injured.

Parveen Kukreja, the society’s RWA president, had told The Indian Express, “A pre-Diwali fest had been organised at the society. It was an in-house programme only for the residents of the society and no outsiders were allowed and no such invites had been sent to outsiders for the event. On Saturday, over 50-60 teenagers and young men gathered at the society’s entrance and forcibly tried to enter. They were stopped by the security guards and told that they cannot enter without permission. In the commotion, there was some pushing around which led to a scuffle. No minor was beaten up. One or two security guards were attacked and suffered minor injuries in the incident.”