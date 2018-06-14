Five promised jobs in Turkey, duped of Rs 2.8 lakh

The accused collected over Rs 2 lakh and converted the money into dollars. The accused collected over Rs 2 lakh and converted the money into dollars.

Five men from Mumbai were allegedly duped of Rs 2.8 lakh by a Delhi-based agent, who promised them jobs in a five-star hotel in Turkey, police said. The accused was eventually beaten up by the men and handed over to police.

“The case was registered at Vasant Vihar police station under IPC Section 420. We had registered the case based on the statement of the victims,” said DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere. The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Rajpoot.

The complainant, Prakash Singh, hails from Uttarakhand and works in Mumbai. He was contacted on WhatsApp and email by the accused, police said. On the directions of the accused, Singh and four others reached a hotel in Mahipalpur. The rooms had been booked. The accused collected over Rs 2 lakh and converted the money into dollars. They were then asked to book flight tickets. “The accused then took their money and gave them some documents, promising them to return with their tickets. But he didn’t come back,” the officer said.

When the five men could not trace him, they received a call from a friend in Mumbai who had also arrived in Delhi to meet Rajpoot. The five then asked him to set up a meeting with the accused at Vasant Vihar, where they waited for him. When the accused saw them hiding in a corner, he tried to flee, but was caught and handed over to police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App