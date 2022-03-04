Five private firm officials killed after car hits truck on NH-48

Five officials of a logistics firm were killed after their car allegedly rammed into the back of a canter truck on national highway- 48 in Bilaspur in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandra Mohan, 25, a native of Hisar, Haryana; Praveen Sharma, 30, from Siwan, Bihar; Ashish Singh, 25, from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, Sandeep Jangra, 25, from Kaithal, Haryana and Bharat Bhushan, 28, from Delhi. Police said the victims worked with a private firm which provides logistical support in supply chain to e-commerce firms and were going for dinner after celebrating a birthday party.

Police said Chandra Mohan and Praveen Sharma were branch managers, Bharat Bhushan was administration head, Ashish was sales manager and Kumar worked in supply chain at the firm. Four of these staffers were posted in the Kakrola branch of the firm at Bilaspur.

Among the victims was 25-year-old Sandeep Jangra, a resident of Kaithal. His colleague, Kamdev Kumar, said that Sandeep was about to get married on March 24.

“He was supposed to get engaged later this week and his marriage was scheduled for March 24. The incident has come as a shock to us,” he said.

Police said earlier in the evening, the victims had celebrated Mohan’s birthday at a colleague’s house and were on their way to a restaurant for dinner in Bhiwari in Ashish’s car. According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30 am when the victims had reached near Binola, Bilaspur.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “In the police complaint, a senior colleague of the victims has alleged that the truck driver suddenly applied brakes, due to which the car hit the truck. It is not clear if the truck was stationary or moving at the time of the incident.”

Police said the car, a Celerio, was completely mangled upon impact. The victims were all killed on the spot. Police said it took more than an hour to retrieve dead bodies as they were trapped in mangled remains of the car and the car’s chassis had to be cut to take out the bodies.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The truck driver fled after the collision. His truck has been seized.”

On the complaint of one Rajesh Singh, a senior official of the firm where the victims worked, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) with Bilaspur police station.