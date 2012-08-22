Five players in joint lead

Five players including last edition runner up R Bharathi of Tamilnadu,Nimmy A G of Kerala and Mahalakshmi of Tamilnadu emerged joint leaders with five points after sixth round in the Amity 39th National Women Challengers Championship on Tuesday. The top board battle between Mahalakshmi and Nimmy in a Slav Defence game saw the Tamil Nadu girl play a series of attacking moves. However,Kochi based Nimmy held firm with precise counter moves to split the point after 32 moves.

In another match R Bharathi overpowered Maharashtras Tejaswini Saga while Michelle Catherina of Tamilnadu and Amruta Mokal of Maharashtra beat Smaraki Mohanty of Orissa and Madhurima Shekhar respectively.

