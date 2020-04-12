Five new coronavirus deaths as cases in Delhi cross 1,000 mark

At the Trauma Centre at RML Hospital. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) At the Trauma Centre at RML Hospital. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Five new coronavirus deaths were reported in Delhi on Saturday, taking the toll to 19. This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported from the national capital in a single day so far. A total of 166 fresh confirmed cases were reported, with the total number reaching 1,069. Among the new cases are 128 from the Markaz Nizamuddin gathering, 30 are cases with a travel history or local transmission, and eight are under investigation.

A 68-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who had attended the Markaz gathering is among the five dead. Admitted to Lok Nayak hospital, he had tested positive earlier and died on April 9. So far, four people who were a part of Markaz gathering have died in Delhi.

The other four deceased are a 79-year-old woman from Karol Bagh suffering from kidney disease; a 60-year-old woman from Sadar Bazar suffering from heart disease; a 65-year-old man from Bara Hindu Rao Azad market suffering from hypertension; and a 44-year-old woman from Malka Ganj. All four were admitted to RML hospital.

Two days after the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) asked the city’s health department to stop mentioning ‘Nizamuddin Markaz’ in its daily bulletin on coronavirus cases, the department changed the name of the category to ‘Under special operation’. In a letter to the secretary, Delhi Health department, chairman of the Commission Zafarul Islam Khan had asked the department to drop any mention of “religious undertones” in its daily bulletins.

According to the data, almost 68% of the 2,400 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied.

Fifty-four patients are admitted to the ICU ward and eight are on ventilator. “Cluster containment plan for COVID -19 is implemented at various locations of the city. Houses in containment zones are being surveyed by medical teams and people are being made aware of signs and symptoms of COVID-19, methods of prevention, social distancing measures, importance of hand washing, etc,” said a senior health official.

The health department received around 13,500 more PPE kits on Saturday. The central procurement agency (CPA), responsible for buying medicines, consumables and equipment for Delhi government-run hospitals, had placed an order of 1,20,000 PPE kits. So far, over 35,000 have been received.

On Saturday, three more containment zones were created, taking the total to 33. These include parts of Mansarovar Garden, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension.

