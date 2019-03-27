Five more men arrested for violence against Gurgaon family

Five days after a Muslim family was beaten with rods and sticks by a mob inside their home in Gurgaon’s Bhoop Singh Nagar, police Tuesday arrested five more people for the crime.

Police said Anil (33), Gaurav (23), Pradeep (28), Lalit (27), and Rohit (26) were arrested from Nayagaon village, where they live. “They are being questioned. Ten people have been arrested so far. We are conducting investigations to nab the others,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Anil has two cases registered against him at Badshahpur police station, one in 2008 and the other in 2016, said police. The first is registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The incident took place last Thursday evening at the home of Mohammad Sajid. He, his wife, his children, and some relatives who were visiting them, were in the house at the time. Two men on a motorcycle spotted the boys of the family playing cricket outside and allegedly confronted them, telling them to “go to Pakistan and play.” Soon, the men and their friends barged into Sajid’s home, attacked his relatives and ransacked the house.

Of the 10 arrested, two others have prior cases registered against them, with one having been jailed twice. While one accused arrested on Friday was sent to judicial custody Sunday, the other four, arrested Sunday and Monday, were produced in court Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.