Five more BRT corridors in the pipeline

Even as Lieutenant-Governor Delhi Najeeb Jung Thursday approved the handing over of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridor to the Public Works Department (PWD), the Transport Department has proposed the construction of five more BRT corridors in the city.

Sources in the Delhi government said the proposal was sent to the chief secretary as part of the “De-congest Delhi” initiative of the Urban Development Ministry, which was taken up in October.

The proposal was then forwarded to the PWD for its comments after the Transport department suggested that the corridors be operated and maintained by the PWD.

In its response, the department said it was willing to handle the construction and maintenance of the corridor but suggested that the operation and management be carried out by the Traffic Police and the Transport department.

The proposal, sources said, has identified construction of corridors between Karawal Nagar and Mori Gate; Ghazipur NH-24 and National Stadium; Badarpur and Indira Gandhi International Airport via Mahipalpur, Dilshad Garden and Tikri border; and Janakpuri District Center and Bhopura border.

On the directions of Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu, the UD ministry had constituted a 17-member high-powered inter-ministerial committee on October 10 to prepare a report on de-congesting the capital.

Naidu had tasked the agencies to take necessary measures to improve mobility in the city. Secretaries of five union ministries, Delhi government and 10 other agencies are on the committee.

A senior Delhi government official said following the formation of the committee, a meeting was held with heads of all government agencies. Each agency was asked to suggest and prepare proposals on how to de-congest Delhi.

As part of this initiative, another meeting was held at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) conference room. Based on inputs from the Delhi Traffic police, DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), the idea of constructing five new corridors was drafted and submitted to the chief secretary last month.

“Though PWD is the road-owning agency, handling the traffic and signalling system should be the responsibility of the Transport department and the Traffic Police,” a senior government official said.

On Friday, the Transport department intimated the PWD and other government agencies of the L-G’s approval on handing over the existing 14.5 km corridor to the PWD for its maintenance and to the Delhi Traffic Police for the operation of its signalling system.

