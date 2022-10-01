Five months after disappearance, Uttarakhand man’s body disinterred in Gurgaon; couple held

Five months after a man from Uttarakhand went missing, his body was exhumed from a vacant plot in Gurgaon Thursday. Gurgaon police said they have arrested a couple for allegedly murdering the man and burying his dead body at the plot in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi village.

Police said the victim, Banne Maurya, was a native of Aliganj in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, who had been staying in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

His brother, Roopchand Maurya, a resident of Kathgodam in Nainital, Uttarakhand, alleged that his brother Banne Maurya had gone from Nainital on April 14 to attend a wedding in Ghaziabad.

“We had spoken to him the same day to ask if he had reached there. The next day, he did not answer his phone. Instead, a woman answered and cut the call. His number was not reachable after that,” said Roopchand in the police complaint. On the complaint, an FIR under section 365 of IPC was registered in Uttarakhand. During police probe, the role of one Harishpal and his wife Dhan Devi – who had been staying in a rented accommodation in Bhondsi village in Gurgaon – had come out in connection with the victim’s disappearance.

On Thursday, a team of Uttarakhand police brought the accused couple to Gurgaon to locate the victim and the couple confessed that they had killed him and buried his body on their landlord’s vacant land in village Bhondsi.

“The victim had come to Gurgaon. The probe found that on April 14, when Harishpal returned from work to his house in Bhondsi, he allegedly found the victim lying in the bed with his wife. Harishpal claimed the victim was drunk and that in a fit of rage, he along with his wife strangled the victim with a stole and a rope and killed him. He said that they dug a hole on their landlord’s vacant land near their rented house and buried his dead body there,” said Devender Kumar, SHO Bhondsi police station.

Police said that a duty magistrate was deputed and in the presence of the victim’s family, the decomposed dead body was exhumed on Thursday. After the victim’s family identified the dead body and after the post-mortem, a case of murder was registered against the couple at Bhondsi police station and they were arrested. Police said the couple was produced in a district court and taken on police remand for a day.

An FIR was registered against the accused couple under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) at Bhondsi police station, said police.