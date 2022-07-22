scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Five men arrested for interfering with anti-encroachment drive in Noida: police

Police say a group of 50-60 came to the spot in the Hindon floodplains with sticks and that some of them became aggressive and tried to start a scuffle with officials.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
Updated: July 22, 2022 4:57:14 pm
Police said the accused—Jaiveer Yadav, Krishna Kumar, Vikash Yadav, Kaushailendra Yadav and Ankit Yada, all residents of Bahlolpur village in Sector 63 of Noida—misbehaved with officials and tried to stop the anti-encroachment drive.

Five men were arrested for allegedly trying to interfere with an anti-encroachment drive in the Hindon floodplains in Noida on Thursday evening.

“A team of Noida Authority officials and the Noida police were carrying out a drive against illegal constructions in the Hindon floodplains when a group of 50-60 landed at the spot with sticks and tried to interfere with the proceedings. The accused became aggressive, misbehaved with the officials and tried to start a scuffle, following which they were arrested from the spot. Once the accused were caught, the rest of the crowd fled,” said Vivek Trivedi, station house officer of the Phase 3 police.

A complaint was filed by the Noida work circle 6 in charge, Muralilal Rawat, based on which a first information report was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332(voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 7 (molesting a person to prejudice of employment or business) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The Hindon river is a tributary of the Yamuna.

